‘Barbie’ stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera don’t hold back after the Academy snubs Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie

By Oliver Darcy, CNN

(CNN) — It read like a scene out of “Barbie” itself.

When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations Tuesday morning for the 96th annual Oscars, both Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were dealt a shocking snub in the best director and best actress categories, respectively. Meanwhile, as if to pour salt on the wound, Ryan Gosling secured a thumbs up in the best supporting actor category for his role as Ken, the patriarchy-obsessed and vapid sidekick in the year’s biggest blockbuster.

The move by the Academy, which is no stranger to controversy and has faced a torrent of criticism in recent years over issues related to diversity, left a fair share of observers astonished and shaking their heads. It was widely expected that Gerwig, in particular, would get a nod for best director, given that she was the creative force behind the critically acclaimed billion-dollar sensation, which the academy itself recognized by nominating it for best picture.

“Barbie” was distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is owned by CNN’s parent company.

To many, the snubbing of the pair further validated the film’s message about how difficult it can be for women to succeed in — and be recognized for — their contributions in a society saturated by sexism. While Gerwig did receive a nomination for best adapted screenplay and Robbie was given the nod as a producer, they won’t compete for the year’s most prestigious prizes.

“It’s still so easy for Hollywood to overlook and discount artistic contributions of women – EVEN WHEN ITS THE POINT OF THE YEAR’S BIGGEST MOVIE!” lamented prominent political strategist Jennifer Palmieri, who served as director of communications in the Obama White House and for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. “My God. It was nominated for best picture. Didn’t direct itself, friends!”

It goes without saying that Palmieri was far from alone in sharing such thoughts. The Academy’s snubbing of Gerwig and Robbie immediately lit up social media, giving way to a flood of news stories and criticism, and sparked broader discussion about sexism on programs such as “The View.”

In fact, it was not just limited to outside observers skewering the Academy. The controversy prompted two of the film’s stars, Gosling and America Ferrera, to speak out and convey their dismay at the cold shoulder from the Academy.

In a statement, Gosling said he was “extremely honored” to have been nominated for the best actor award “alongside such remarkable artists.” He added that he is also “proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” Gosling said. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history,” the actor added. “Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Ferrera who was given the green light for best supporting actress, told Deadline’s Matt Grobar that she was “a little bit in shock” after the nominations were announced — in both good and bad ways.

“They’re my girls, and I want to see their incredible, amazing work celebrated. They made history, they set a new bar,” Ferrera told Grobar. “They not only broke box office records, but made something that resonated around the globe, and the impact of what they made is, and will continue to be felt in our culture. I think I join a lot of people in wanting to see them acknowledged for that.”

In an interview with Variety’s Angelique Jackson and Clayton Davis, Ferrera was more blunt: “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated.”

The Academy in recent years has made efforts to be more representative of society. But racial diversity and sexism still linger as problems that it is trying to address. At last year’s awards ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel even joked, “How does the Academy not nominate the guy who directed ‘Avatar’? What do they think he is, a woman?”

There is empirical evidence that supports the notion women are overlooked by the Academy. A sweeping 2020 study from Emerson College, titled “Oscar is a Man: Sexism and the Academy Awards,” found that the winners of the best picture category are nearly twice as likely to feature male lead actors. The paper’s authors, Kenneth Grout and Owen Eagan, wrote that “one thing is historically certain” in Hollywood: “Women have had to work harder than men to achieve the same acclaim.”

Suffice to say, those words are ringing true across the industry today.

