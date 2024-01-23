Avril Lavigne announces ‘The Greatest Hits Tour’ with Simple Plan and All Time Low

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Avril Lavigne’s sophomore album “Under My Skin” turns 20 in May, and she’s celebrating with a new tour.

The Canadian singer/songwriter has announced “The Greatest Hits Tour” set to launch May 22 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Tour dates for 2024 baby!,” the caption on a post on her verified Instagram with tour dates read. “I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!!”

Joining her will be Simple Plan.

“They toured with me on my very first tour, so it’s only fitting we are doing it again!” Levine wrote.

The group All Time Low will also perform.

“My boys! We’ve been friends for a while now and have talked about trying to tour together for years, so glad we finally get to do it for real!” Levine wrote, adding that Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends would also make stops on the tour.

“This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans,” Lavigne’s caption continued. “Who’s coming???? What songs do you want to hear???”

Tickets go on sale Friday for the tour, which will make it’s way through North America in various cities, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Nashville and Chicago among other cities.

Full dates can be found on her site.

