Austin delivers virtual remarks in first public appearance since hospitalization

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday made his first public appearance since he was hospitalized over complications of a procedure to treat prostate cancer, delivering opening remarks at a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Speaking from a nondescript white room with the Department of Defense seal behind him, and small American and Ukrainian flags set on what appeared to be a printer or fax machine, Austin reiterated his support for Ukraine and thanked foreign allies for their security assistance.

The meeting comes as Congress continues debating a national security supplemental aid package, which would include funding for Ukraine assistance. In his remarks, Austin called for more aid to Ukraine and said that there has been “no credible evidence of the misuse or illicit diversion of American equipment” provided to Ukraine.

“If we lose our nerve, if we flinch, if we fail to deter other would-be aggressors, we will only invite even more bloodshed and more chaos. So a sovereign and secure Ukraine is critical to global security,” Austin said. “And we must not waver in our support for Ukraine.”

Austin is working remotely from home since he was released from the hospital on January 15, where he spent two weeks being treated for complications from a prostate cancer procedure in December. A Pentagon statement earlier this month said he would have “full access” to secure communications capabilities while he was working remotely.

His doctors have said that he is expected to “make a full recovery” and that his cancer prognosis is “excellent.”

Austin’s failure to notify the White House, Congress and the media about his hospitalization for several days has resulted in a number of inquiries and probes. Lawmakers have requested answers about the notification process and Austin’s chief of staff — who was identified as the point of failure for notifying other officials because she was sick — announced an internal review of notification procedures. The Pentagon inspector general announced it will be carrying out its own review of what happened.

After it was revealed he was in the hospital, Austin said he took “full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure” and committed to “doing better.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.