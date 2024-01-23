Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap withdraws from upcoming tournament after ‘life changing’ PGA Tour win

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — After stunning the world of golf by becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1991, 20-year-old Nick Dunlap has decided to take some well-deserved rest.

The American sophomore defied the odds by winning The American Express tournament on Sunday, his achievement making headlines across the world as he was the youngest amateur to win a Tour event since 1910.

Amid all the excitement and extra attention, Dunlap has decided to pull out from this week’s Farmers Insurance Open in order to return home.

“After a life changing last 24 hours, I’ve decided to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open,” he said in a statement, sent via the PGA Tour, on Monday.

“I plan to return home to Alabama to be with family, friends and teammates. Thank you to Farmers Insurance and American Express for giving me these opportunities.”

Dunlap’s big win at the weekend is just the latest in a string of successes that indicate a bright future for the golfer.

With his win in the US Amateur Championship last year, Dunlap joined Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win both that prestigious tournament as well the US Junior Amateur Championship, which Dunlap won in 2021.

Sunday’s win now qualifies Dunlap to turn professional at any point and join the 2024 PGA Tour with automatic membership through the 2026 season, according to PGATour.com.

“I don’t know,” Dunlap told PGA Tour Radio when asked whether the win would accelerate his journey to becoming professional.

“I’ve got to take a second to let what just happened sink in a little bit. That’s a decision that’s not just about me. It affects a lot of people, and right now, I’m just going to try enjoy this.”

However, despite making history by beating a host of pro-golfers, Dunlap was not able to take home the $1,512,000 prize from Sunday, due to his amateur status.

The first-place prize went instead to runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout, with the three players who tied for third place paid as if they finished in a three-way tie for second place.

CNN’s Kevin Dotson contributed reporting.