Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame.
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.