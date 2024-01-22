Authorities searching for suspect in shooting deaths of 8 people over 2 days in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man they say shot and killed 8 people at three locations since Sunday in the Chicago suburbs. Police in Joliet and Will counties said they did not know of a motive for the killings. Authorities said the man knows the victims. The victims were found Sunday and Monday at three separate locations, authorities told reporters Monday evening, several hours after warning on social media that the man should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.