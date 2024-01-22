Skip to Content
El Paso County SWAT to conduct training Tuesday at old motel on Manitou Ave.

Manitou Springs PD
Published 3:05 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County SWAT team will conduct a training session on breaching, team movements, and operations at the former Dillon motel on Manitou Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

According to law enforcement, the training is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will involve loud noises and bangs. SWAT activity will likely be visible on the property.

The Former Dillon Motel is located at 134 Manitou Ave.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

