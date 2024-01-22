29th Great Fruitcake Toss happening in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- A Manitou tradition that spans almost three decades is set this weekend at Memorial Park for the annual Great Fruitcake Toss.

This is the 29th year that the event is happening and it will take place on January 27, 2024.

The event will take place in Manitou Springs at Memorial Park from 1-3 p.m.

A limited number of fruitcakes are available to adopt for $5 per cake, including four tickets to throw. If you received a fruitcake over the holidays, participants are encouraged to bring their cake to toss.

Additional throws are available for $1 each, but entrants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Manitou Springs Community Pantry. Each canned item equals one event ticket, with a max of 10 tickets per family.

Events that contestants can take part in include hand toss distance, accuracy, basketcake, and balance.

For more information on how you can spend your weekend throwing pastries, click here.