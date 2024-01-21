Sports Extra: Kenny Jones

Harrison guard Kenny Jones does it all. He's the Panthers leading scorer, averaging nearly 25 points per game.

He's also a standout baseball player.

This year he gave soccer a try, and became an All-State goalkeeper.

If that wasn't enough, Jones is also a lead saxophone player with the school band.

To top it all off, Jones is the Salutatorian at Harrison.

Jones wants to be a doctor, and the skills he's acquired have prepared him to handle everything. It's also allowed him to meet people from all walks of life.