Russia will consider property confiscations for those convicted of discrediting the army

A senior lawmaker says Russia’s parliament will consider a law allowing for the confiscation of money and property from those deemed to spread “deliberately false information” about Moscow’s military actions. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house, said the measure would apply to those calling for “extremist activities” or the introduction of sanctions against Russia as well as those “discrediting” the armed forces, a criminal offense under a law adopted after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. The law, which covers offenses such as “justifying terrorism” and spreading “fake news” about the army, is regularly used to jail and silence Putin’s critics.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.