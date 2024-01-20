Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after he appears to confuse her for Nancy Pelosi

Skip to Content
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley has questioned whether Donald Trump is mentally capable of serving as president again, after he repeatedly seemed to confuse her with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a campaign speech. As she campaigned Saturday in New Hampshire, Haley referenced Trump’s Friday speech, in which he mistakenly asserted that Haley was in charge of Capitol security on January 6, 2021. Trump first said that Haley turned down security offered by his administration that day. Haley has called for mental competency testing for older politicians.

