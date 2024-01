The 2024 edition of the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships is in the books.

Athletes from all across southern Colorado competed at the brand new Trojan Arena at Fountain- Fort Carson high school.

Featured winners.

Girls:

110lb: Isabella Cross - Mesa Ridge

115lb: Mia Hargrove - Discovery Canyon

125lb: Adrianna Lopez - Discovery Canyon

Boys:

113lb: Everest Sutton - Pine Creek

132lb: Damien Reyes - Mesa Ridge

138lb: Daniel Evans - Sand Creek