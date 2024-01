COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says that a portion of E. High St. is temporarily closed between Willow St. and N. Cedar St. due to a water main break in the area. This area is east of downtown Colorado Springs.

CSU anticipates this road to be closed until at least 8 p.m. tonight.

CSU is asking everyone to avoid the area and use alternate routes.