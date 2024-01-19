Cold temperatures cause multiple water main breaks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- The recent frigid temperatures have forced Colorado Springs Utilities (C.S.U) crews to repair more than a dozen broken lines while closing down intersections and roadways around Colorado Springs.

The latest break is at Dublin Blvd. and Wicklow Cir., just west of North Academy Blvd. Springs utilities closing the lane going eastbound in the process and adding that they've had to address a dozen water main breaks in the last 6 days.

Between November and February, C.S.U saw about 40% of their water main breaks for the year. They say this year, isn't out of the ordinary, although it may seem like there have been a lot more detours, interrupting your travel this past week.

On Jan. 18, crews wrapped up repairs to the intersection of Colorado Avenue and 21st St., after closing the intersection in both directions. Just hours later, they were at Dublin Blvd., for this water main break. but Springs Utilities says they are ready 24/7 and were prepared for the workload.

Colorado Springs Utilities wants to reiterate that everyone should respect the detours, and traffic cones that are put up by those crews, to safely allow them to make those repairs.

For information regarding any closures, click here.