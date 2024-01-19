A shooting in Colorado Springs sends a young girl to the hospital with serious wounds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is now investigating a disturbing shooting. Officers received the call on Colony Hills Cir. near South Academy Blvd. at 8:29 p.m. on Jan. 18.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a young girl with a serious gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident in which the home the girl was in was targeted by gunfire. No details regarding any possible suspects in the shooting have been released at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing, that will be updated when more information is released.