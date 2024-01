COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says they are repairing a nature gas pipe Thursday afternoon at N. Circle Dr. and E. Bijou St.

CSU said Northbound N. Circle Dr from Casden Cir. to E. Bijou St. is reduced to 1 lane. Southbound N. Circle Dr is reduced to 1 lane between Gunnison St & E. Bijou St.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.