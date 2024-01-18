Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Sex and the City’ tutu sells for $52,000

By Jack Guy and Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — The iconic tulle tutu worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the opening credits of “Sex and the City” proved a star lot in an auction of “iconic” fashion pieces from film, TV and celebrity wardrobes on Thursday, selling for $52,000, more than four times its high estimate.

The oyster-white, three-tier tutu skirt was expected to sell for $8,000-12,000, but drew 24 bids during a sale by Julien’s Auctions in California.

The tutu “became a pop culture symbol,” according to the auction house, after Parker wore it in her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the smash-hit HBO TV series. (Like CNN, HBO is part of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

It was bought by the show’s costume designer, Patricia Field, “while shopping for the series in New York’s garment district in a five-dollar bin,” according to the auction listing.

Field described the find in her book “Pat in the City: My Life of Fashion, Style and Breaking All the Rules,” an excerpt of which was published in Vogue in February 2023.

“In the box of sale garments — trends from seasons past that died on the vine — a white tulle peeked out like the frothy crest of a wave in a sea of throwaways,” Field wrote, adding that she “thought Sarah Jessica would be able to relate to this crazy skirt because of her background as a ballet dancer.”

“Just as important, though, the tutu-style skirt was whimsical, adventurous and unexpected — kind of like this show, ‘Sex and the City,’” Field added.

The tutu also made an appearance in the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie, in a scene in which Carrie is clearing out her closet and deciding whether to keep certain outfits. With her friends Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda (played by Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, respectively) offering input, “this look was a unanimous ‘keep,’” the auction listing said.

The piece was sold with a certificate of authenticity signed by Field.

It was part of an ”Unstoppable: Signature Styles of Iconic Women in Fashion” sale organized by Julien’s, which also featured items worn by Kim Kardashian, Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor, among others.

Among notable lots, a black velvet cocktail dress designed by Catherine Walker and worn by Princess Diana sold for $325,000, a pair of sequin-embellished paisley pants (and matching shoes) worn by Cher to the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar’s after party sold for $5,715 and a custom-made onesie for the “Legally Blonde” character Elle Woods’ pet chihuahua sold for $1,625.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.