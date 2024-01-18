Police in Brazil arrest the alleged killer of a Manhattan art dealer

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police say that a suspect has been arrested in the brutal killing of an American art dealer who was the co-owner of a prominent gallery in Manhattan. The 75-year-old Brent Sikkema was found dead on Monday with 18 stab wounds in his Rio de Janeiro apartment. Rio state police arrested a man who they identified as Alejandro Triana Trevez near the city of Uberaba in the neighboring state of Minas Gerais. Local media reported that the suspect is Cuban. Police said that he was on the run and was found resting in a gas station. Police said that Trevez allegedly took $3,000 from Sikkema’s home. A detective who leads the state police homicide unit told CBN Rio that the main line of investigation is theft leading to homicide.

