NY midwife who gave kids homeopathic pellets instead of vaccines fined $300K for falsifying records

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York midwife who gave nearly 1,500 children homeopathic pellets instead of required vaccinations has been fined $300,000. The state health department said Wednesday that Jeanette Breen knowingly gave children the pellets and falsified their immunization records. Health officials say the children’s vaccine records have been voided. Their families must prove the students are up-to-date with their required shots or in the process of getting them before returning to school. Breen’s lawyer says his client cooperated with investigators, paid her fine and intends to comply with all other requirements of her agreement with health officials.

