NATO holds its biggest exercises in decades next week, involving around 90,000 personnel

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will launch next week its biggest war games in decades with around 90,000 personnel set to take part in monthslong military exercises. “Steadfast Defender 24” is aimed at showing Russia that the alliance is determined to defend all of its territory. The exercises come as Russia’s war on Ukraine bogs down. In the months before President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022, NATO began beefing up security on its eastern flank with Russia and Ukraine. It’s the alliance’s biggest buildup since the Cold War. The exercises are meant to deter Russia from targeting a member country. The U.K. plans to send 20,000 troops backed by fighter jets, surveillance planes, warships and submarines.

