Google CEO’s internal memo warns of further layoffs ahead

(CNN) — Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned employees to expect additional layoffs in the months to come as the tech giant reorients itself toward artificial intelligence “and beyond.”

In a companywide memo obtained by CNN, Pichai said Wednesday that the job cuts — which have already affected hundreds of Google employees in the past week alone — won’t be to the same scale as the layoffs last year that trimmed Google’s workforce by 12,000 employees.

Some parts of Google’s business will not be hit by this year’s changes, he said. Still, Pichai wrote, “some teams will continue to make specific resource allocation decisions throughout the year where needed, and some roles may be impacted.”

“We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year,” Pichai added. “The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices …. [and] to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas.”

“I know it’s very difficult to see colleagues and teams impacted,” Pichai continued, adding that the company is committed to helping affected employees and to help them find jobs elsewhere at Google or outside of the company.

The memo came as The New York Times reported Wednesday that Google-subsidiary YouTube was laying off 100 workers. CNN has not independently verified the YouTube layoffs.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to CNN the existence of Pichai’s memo as well as the YouTube layoffs, which affect roughly 100 roles in the company’s partnerships organization that handles outreach to YouTube content creators.

