2024 National Civics Bee competition in Colorado

Published 6:53 AM

COLORADO, (KRDO) -- The National Civics Bee is being held this April and the deadline to participate is rapidly approaching!

It's a competition modeled after spelling bees, where students are challenged on our nation's history.  6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students will all have the chance to compete for bragging rights and cash prizes. The competition will be held in Arvada on April 11th and you do not have to be a resident of the city to participate.

Student essay submissions are due Monday, January 22nd. To enter the competition or for more information about the contest, click here.

Ty Evans

