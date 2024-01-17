Ice dam in river causes flooding in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Floodwaters are rising near homes along the Arkansas River in Fremont County. The broken river banks forced a park in Florence to shut down. It's all due to a major ice build-up in the Arkansas River.

The water was ankle high and a man who lives in the area says he's worried because he's getting water from both sides, the front here and the back of his property. He's hoping it does not saturate underneath his home.

On Jan. 17, emergency management reported an ice jam and flooding at the river park here in Florence.

Fire officials say the Arkansas River has broken its banks and the water is rising toward the homes on the north side of County Road 119 between Highway 115 and Highway 67.

Florence River Park is closed due to icy and wet conditions.

Firefighters are urging people who live in the area to not go near the river and use caution around any water.