Capitol rioter who assaulted at least 6 police officers is sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Florida man who assaulted at least six police officers during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to five years in prison. Prosecutors described Kenneth Bonawitz as one of the most violent rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. He grabbed one of the officers in a chokehold and injured another so severely that the officer had to retire. Court records show that U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb sentenced Bonawitz on Wednesday to three years of supervised release after his five-year prison term. Bonawitz was a member of the Miami chapter of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group.

