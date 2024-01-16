Volunteers needed for Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Transparency Commission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs City Council is seeking to fill voting and alternate members on the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC).

The LETAC was established in June of 2020 and according to the city, its mission is to make recommendations to the City Council that would promote improved understanding and relationships between the Colorado Springs Police Department and the public.

The Commission meets on 1st and 3rd Monday of every month at 6 p.m. All applicants must reside within the City of Colorado Springs.

The application web form can be found and submitted at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards. Applications and resumes can also be emailed to Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

For more information on Boards, Commissions, and Committees visit http://www.coloradosprings.gov/boards