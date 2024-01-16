RuPaul defends drag library events in Emmys speech: ‘Knowledge is power’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — RuPaul celebrated his Emmy win for outstanding reality competition program on Monday by championing reading – and drag queens.

The reality host told the audience, “If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” took the reality competition category title for a fifth time at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, while RuPaul won as host for the eight consecutive year. He how holds the record for most Emmy wins by a performer of color, according to the Television Academy.

RuPaul has previously spoken out against anti-drag bills that have been passed or proposed in multiple states across the country in the past year.

Read RuPaul’s remarks in full below:

“Thank you so much, you lovely, lovely people. We are so honored to have this award. Listen, you guys are just pure lovely for honouring our show and recognizing all these queens.

We have released into the wild hundreds of drag queens and they’re beautiful. On behalf of all them, we thank you. Listen, if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you, so listen to a drag queen!

We love you. Thank you!”

