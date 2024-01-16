Rob McElhenney watched Philadelphia Eagles playoff game at the Emmys

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Rob McElhenney is an extremely dedicated fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Monday night, the actor and writer posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of him watching his favorite NFL team on his mobile phone as they took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly,” McElhenney captioned the photo, seemingly taken by his wife Kaitlin Olson.

Not only is McElhenney a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but he is also the creator of the popular sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

He might be forgiven for his lack of interest in the awards show given that he had already won.

“Welcome to Wrexham,” an FX docuseries about the Welsh soccer team co-owned by McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, won five out of the six Emmys it was nominated for. The two men were honored earlier this month at the Creative Arts Emmys.

And while Olson’s face in the selfie may appear otherwise, she is not against her husband’s Eagles fandom.

She actually secretly outbid him for ’90s Kelly Green Letterman Jacket signed by Kylie Kelce, who is the wife of McElhenney’s favorite Eagle’s team player, Jason Kelce.

The money went to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and McElhenney stopped bidding at $62,000 (in honor of Kelce’s number on the team which is 62), while his wife anonymously bid $100,000 and won.

The couple made an appearance in November on the “New Heights” podcast, which is hosted by Jason Kelce and his brother Travis who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Olson and McElhenney are supporters of the foundation and ribbed her husband about it being a woman’s jacket.

“He can try it on from time to time, but only with a sign pinned to his back saying ‘this coat belongs to my wife,’” she quipped.

Sadly for the couple, their team lost both Monday night’s game and their shot at possibly playing ion this year’s Super Bowl.

