Planes collide at Japan airport in wintry weather

Tokyo (CNN) — A Korean Air plane clipped wings with a Cathay Pacific jet at an airport in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday amid heavy snow – an incident that comes just weeks after a fatal aircraft collision in Tokyo.

No injuries were reported in the collision at Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport (CTS), which occurred around 5:30 p.m., according to the airport operator. The Korean Air jet had 289 passengers and crew on board, the Chitose Fire Department told CNN, while the Cathay Pacific plane was empty.

Airport safety issues have been under scrutiny in Japan following a fatal collision at Tokyo’s busy Haneda airport on January 2 when a Japan Airlines jet burst into flames after hitting a coast guard plane.

On Tuesday, both airlines confirmed the incident on social media, with Korean Air saying one of its aircraft “came into contact” with the Cathay plane during pushback, adding it was “cooperating with all relevant authorities.”

Cathay Pacific said its plane “was stationary at the time with no customers nor crew onboard” when it was “struck by a Korean Air A330 which was taxiing past.”

Cathay flight 583 from Sapporo to Hong Kong was canceled, with the Hong Kong-based carrier saying passengers would be picked up by additional flights later in the day and on the following day. There are two flights flying the same route on Wednesday.

There are no concerns relating to oil leakage following the accident, according to the fire department, which said the details are under investigation.

