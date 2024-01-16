Goldman Sachs blows away earnings expectations

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN

New York (CNN) — Goldman Sachs had a very good fourth quarter.

The company announced Tuesday morning that it had brought in about $11.3 billion in revenue, while earnings per share came in at $5.48 in the final months of the year.

Those numbers blew away Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected revenue of $10.8 billion and earnings per share of $3.62.

Goldman’s profit also increased by about 51% from a year ago, to just over $2 billion.

Shares of the investment bank were trading about 0.6% higher in premarket trading.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.