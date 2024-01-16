Fremont County homeowners file appeal with the state over uranium drilling, hearing set for Wednesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of Fremont County homeowners has filed an appeal with the State of Colorado in hopes of overturning an Australian company's permit to drill for uranium.

The project appears to be located on the Hansen Deposit, which is a part of Tallahassee Creek in Fremont County. The homeowners say they want to know the environmental and health impacts that come with drilling for uranium before the company, called Global Uranium and Enrichment, begins.

The homeowners say their biggest concern is uranium seeping into the groundwater, as many in the area get their drinking water from wells. Others are also concerned about the impact on wildlife in the area.

KRDO13 has reached out to Global Uranium and Enrichment but has not yet heard back.

The state appeal hearing is scheduled to take place on Wed., Jan 17, in Denver.