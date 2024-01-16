CSPD: 2 suspects arrested for November homicide, 1 is a high school student

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Bonfoy Ave.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man later died as a result of his injuries, CSPD said.

According to CSPD, arrest warrants for first-degree murder were obtained on January 10, 2023, for two suspects, 52-year-old Fredy Marquez-Hurvina and a 15-year-old male who will not be identified.

CSPD said the 15-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11 at a local high school. Marquez-Hurvina was already in the El Paso County Jail on an unrelated warrant.