Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to two crashes with trapped parties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to two crashes on Jan. 16 with trapped parties.

The first was at Nevada Ave and Vermijo Ave. CSFD says that there was a heavy fire and police presence in the area. One patient has been extricated and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Westbound Vermijo was closed for a period after the crash so that police could investigate the accident and clean up the scene.

The second was at Pring Ranch Rd and Jedediah Smith Rd. CSFD says that a vehicle went down an embankment. That patient was extracted and transported to an area hospital via ambulance.