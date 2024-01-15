Quinta Brunson is first Black woman to win best comedic actress Emmy in over 40 years

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Quinta Brunson took home an Emmy on Monday for best actress in a comedy series, becoming the first Black actress to win the category since 1981 when “The Jeffersons” star Isabel Sanford won.

Brunson won for her performance in ABC’s sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” which she also created and serves as a writer on.

“I love making ‘Abbott Elementary’ so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” Brunson said as she fought through tears during her acceptance speech.

Clutching her statuette, she continued to express her love for comedy, saying, “I am so happy to be able to get this.” She went on to say she also loves her “entire family,” along with her husband and her “Abbott Elementary” cast.

Brunson is also nominated at the 75th Emmy Awards for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for the episode of “Saturday Night Live” that she hosted, and “Abbott Elementary” is nominated for outstanding comedy series Emmy.

Now a two-time Emmy winner, Brunson previously won in 2022 for outstanding writing in a comedy series for her work on “Abbott.” She was nominated in the outstanding actress in a comedy series that same year, but lost out to “Hacks” star Jean Smart.

“Abbott Elementary” is a workplace comedy that follows a group of teachers at a public school in Philadelphia who, despite their lack of resources, work toward helping their students succeed.

