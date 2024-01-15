Pueblo celebrates Martin Luther King Jr., annual march canceled due to frigid temperatures

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, Americans across the country remembered civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dozens of people of all ages gathered at the El Pueblo History Museum to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. King is remembered as a hero of the civil rights movement and one of the most influential icons in American history.

The Pueblo National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted the ceremony. They had speakers who spoke about history and the future. They also sang songs in Dr. King's honor.

"He worked with everybody. He was inclusive because everybody is important in this journey. Even though he was working for a specific group, he was working for the oppressed, the marginalized and that's why it's so important for us to partner with other people, other organizations," said Roxana Mack, Pueblo NAACP President.

Mack said this year's MLK ceremony is all about spreading hope, courage, and unity, not hatred, fear, and division.

"That's why I believe that MLK Day is so important. And to come to ceremonies like this so that not only we are building that bridge between the elders and the youth, but we're building connections with ourselves and our own purpose to bring unity and community together," said Chivonnie Guis, Pueblo resident who attended the ceremony.

So as we remember the past, it's also about finding a way to move forward.

"Dr. King was so adamant about ensuring the next generations have what they need, they understand how important it is to have an education, to know their roots, where they came from, to understand the struggle so that that was not a repeated offense in our future," said Guis.

Due to the frigid temperatures, the annual unity march that usually goes along with this ceremony is postponed until a later date.