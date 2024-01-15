Most Iowa GOP caucusgoers identify with MAGA movement, early entrance poll shows

By Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN

(CNN) — Most Republican caucusgoers in Iowa identify with the MAGA movement, and few are willing to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory as legitimate, according to the initial results of CNN’s entrance poll for the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses.

Entrance polls are a valuable tool to help us understand caucusgoers’ demographic profile and political views. Like all surveys, however, entrance polls are estimates, not precise measurements of the electorate.

That’s particularly true for the preliminary set of entrance poll numbers, which doesn’t yet reflect the views of those who arrive later, and which hasn’t yet been weighted to match the final results of the caucuses. More enthusiastic and committed caucusgoers tend to show up earlier in the night, meaning they may not be fully reflective of the overall electorate.

The entrance poll for Iowa’s Republican presidential caucus was conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool. It includes 311 interviews with Republican caucus participants across 45 different caucus locations. Results for the full sample have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points; it is larger for subgroups.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

