Missing, at-risk adult found safe in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 9 a.m. this morning, El Paso County search and rescue safely located a missing, at-risk woman at 5600 Painted Sky View.

The woman, a 74-year-old, was reported missing just after 7 a.m. this morning. Her husband reportedly told police that his wife had been missing since 5 a.m. and that she suffers from dementia.

Officers responded to the home at 2800 Blake Drive but were unable to locate the woman on the property. Due to the extreme weather, the Specialized Enforcement Division was responded. A drone and K9 officer were deployed to assist in the search. Police say search efforts were unsuccessful.

At around 9:07 a.m., a citizen contacted police and reported that they found the missing person at 5600 Painted Sky View. She was not injured

