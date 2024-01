One of the best goals you'll ever see in hockey. During the 12U championship between the Colorado Springs Tigers and the Littleton Hawks at the Air Force Academy on Monday. Collin Vasquez of the Colorado Springs Tigers displayed incredible stick handling by picking up the puck with his stick and shoved the puck into the net for a goal. The Colorado Springs Tigers won the championship 7-4.

