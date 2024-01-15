Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to structure fire near downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a working structure fire off 2814 Concord Street.

Around 8 Monday morning, they department said it knocked down the fire. The fire was contained to a garage on the property, and there was no reported extension to the home.

Units on the scene were previously reporting heavy smoke and fire.

This is a developing story, that we will update as we learn more.