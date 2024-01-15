Colorado Animal Law Enforcement sees increase in calls due to winter weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend's winter weather brought with it an uptick in phone calls to Animal Law Enforcement. Since Friday, January 12, Officer Nicole Michon says the agency has received 60+ calls regarding animals being left out in the dangerously cold weather.

"Since Friday, we've received over 60 calls ranging from our Pueblo division, this division, our northern divisions, Douglas County and Centennial, as well." Nicole Michon, Colorado Animal Law Enforcement Officer

Michon says while the number of calls has taken an upward hike, it is considered to be normal given the extremely low temperatures. She says there are steps pet owners can take to ensure the safety of their animal.

"We are advising pet owners to bring their dogs inside, or look at ways on trying to insulate your doghouse a little bit more. Bust mostly being inside is going to be best in this weather." Nicole Michon, Colorado Animal Law Enforcement Officer

Colorado Animal Law Enforcement says if you do see an animal that you believe is suffering in the cold, to keep track of a few things officers will need for their report:

Address of the animal

Size and breed of the animal

If you see any kind of outdoor housing for the animal

How long you believe the animal has been outside

Michon also says that animal clothing can be useful, but only when conditions are dry. Wet, snowy conditions can often make clothing even colder.

If you wish to report an animal you believe could be in dangerous conditions, please contact Colorado Animal Law Enforcement either at their office at 630 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs, or by phone at (719) 302-8798.