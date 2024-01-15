Air Force hockey coach Frank Serratore closing in on milestone
The Air Force hockey team will play at Army this weekend. Air Force hockey head coach Frank Serratore is two wins shy of career win number 500.
The Air Force hockey team will play at Army this weekend. Air Force hockey head coach Frank Serratore is two wins shy of career win number 500.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.