No joke: Feds are banning humorous electronic messages on highways

PHOENIX (AP) — Humorous and quirky messages on electronic signs will soon be disappearing from highways and freeways across the country. The U.S. Federal Highway Administration has given states two years to make changes outlined in its new 1,100-page manual released last month. The rules spell out how signs and other traffic control devices are regulated. Administration officials say electronic signs with obscure meanings, references to pop culture or those intended to be funny will be banned in 2026 because they can be misunderstood or distracting. The agency is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

