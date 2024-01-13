Palmer improves to 13-1
The Palmer Terrors beat the Air Academy Kadets, 61-45, on Saturday night.
Palmer improves to 13-1 this season, and has a showdown with defending champion Mesa Ridge on January 19th.
Air Academy falls to 3-10 this season.
The Palmer Terrors beat the Air Academy Kadets, 61-45, on Saturday night.
Palmer improves to 13-1 this season, and has a showdown with defending champion Mesa Ridge on January 19th.
Air Academy falls to 3-10 this season.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.