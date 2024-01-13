High-angle rescue in Cheyenne Canyon amid freezing temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently at the scene of a high-angle rescue in Cheyenne Canyon.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, CSFD responded to a back country rescue in Cheyenne Canyon.

Fire crews say drones were able to locate the victim in need of help.

After making way to the victim by foot, CSFD says their high-angle rescue team set up for rope rescue work.

Crews are currently working to bring the person down. They say rope rescues can take several hours.