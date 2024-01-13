Dog rescued after falling from 60-foot cliff near Michigan’s Lake Superior shoreline

By Sarah Dewberry and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — A family’s visit to one of Michigan’s scenic landmarks almost ended in tragedy when their adventurous dog fell from a 60-foot cliff near Lake Superior during a walk.

Dancer and her owners were at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore near Miners Castle, a famous landmark along the state park’s shoreline, Wednesday evening when the 3-year-old pup escaped her leash and fell from the cliff, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Dancer’s owners searched for her for hours but couldn’t find her in the dark and were convinced she couldn’t survive the sharp fall, according to the news release.

The agency said park rangers were notified about the missing dog and they reached out to rescue crews at Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals to help find her.

“SHARP members Erik Olsen, Westley Shaffer, and Tyler Davis went to the area the following morning and were able to locate a cold but alive Dancer,” the agency said. “Though she had spent the night trying to keep warm, she was excited to see rescuers.”

Dancer, who the agency said had been described as a “professional troublemaker,” is recovering and was reunited with her Minnesota-based family, according to the news release.

The park service noted in the release while the pooch got a happy ending, her fall serves as an essential reminder that areas can get cold and slippery.

“With this year’s mild start to winter, many areas of Pictured Rocks are more accessible than they are most years,” Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said. “It is still important to remember to be prepared for slippery, cold conditions that can change quickly.”

