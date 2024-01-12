Suspect in Cañon City manhunt wanted for robbery charge after release on no cash bond

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 Investigates is revealing new alarming details on the criminal cases against the Pueblo man who was the subject of a county-wide manhunt on Sunday, Jan. 7 in Cañon City.

Jordan Zeigler, 19, was arrested by Cañon City Police after Zeigler was allegedly in a vehicle traveling from Pueblo to Cañon City at over 100 miles per hour. Police said the car was wanted for its connection to a homicide in Pueblo early Sunday morning. Since then, Pueblo PD says they are still investigating whether Zeigler or the other occupant, Davonte Evans, were involved in that homicide.

At the time of his arrest, Zeigler had an active felony warrant out of Pueblo County for allegations of felony stalking and criminal mischief. In records obtained by KRDO13 Investigates, Zeigler is accused of telling a woman "I'm really thinking about killing you b****."

The woman, whom Zeigler was seeing at the time, had her tires slashed allegedly by Zeigler after she ended the relationship with him. The woman said she was afraid Zeigler would retaliate against her if she reported the damage and threatening messages to the police. On Dec. 7, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest, but he was not arrested until the incident in Cañon City a month later.

A day after his arrest, Zeigler appeared in front of Pueblo County Judge Steven Laman. Laman gave Zeigler a personal recognizance bond, referred to as no cash bail. Zeigler was released from jail on the same day.

Since then, the Pueblo Police Department has issued another warrant for Zeigler's arrest. This time he's been charged with felony robbery and car theft. According to court records, the offense date was Dec. 24, before he was released on the PR bond.

Pueblo police say they were investigating this robbery and developed probable cause to arrest Zeigler for it after his release from the Pueblo County Jail. At the time of publication, Zeigler remains wanted and on the run.

According to court records, Zeigler's release went against the argument of the prosecuting attorney with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office. In his bond hearing, the prosecutor asked for the highest bond possible, in this case, a cash or surety bond. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Laman went with the lowest possible bond, a personal recognizance bond.

The domestic violence victim in his stalking case spoke with KRDO13 Investigates anonymously out of fear for her safety. She expressed her dismay with Zeigler being released from jail after the alarming allegations against her.

"I think that giving him a little slap on the wrist and not making him accountable for what he has been doing, not only to everybody else but to myself and the community by letting him off, that's uncalled for," the victim said.

According to court records, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office located messages sent to the victim from a Facebook account "blocc bxby," allegedly an account belonging to Zeigler.

KRDO13 Investigates has found a comment from that account on the Cañon City PD Facebook page.

The post updates the public on the arrest of Zeigler and his release on a PR bond. A comment expressed displeasure with Zeigler's release after the multi-hour manhunt. The "blocc bxby" Facebook account replies to the comment by stating "Out an about baby" with a smiley face emoji.

In addition to appearing to mock the judge's release of him, on the account allegedly belonging to Zeigler, there was a post on his Facebook story that shows him in a car with other people flashing firearms while blasting a song in the car. These posts all occurred after his release from jail on the cashless bail.

"Not only just the stuff that he has done to me, but just things that I've seen around and he obviously has a history and we just keep letting him off," the victim said.

The domestic violence victim has since had to move addresses to prevent Zeigler from coming in contact with her, all the while fearing what he could do to her if he remains on the streets of Pueblo County.

"It's impacted my life a lot, not only for my safety but my child's safety," the victim said.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to Judge Stevan Laman for comment on his decision to offer Zeigler cashless bail. A spokesperson for his office said he declines to provide comment as under the Judicial Code of Conduct judicial officers are prohibited from publicly discussing cases.

