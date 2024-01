PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to the PCSO, the woman seen above is suspected of stealing from a Loaf n Jug on Highway 50 earlier this week. She left in a ran Dodge pickup.

If you know who this woman is, you are asked to call the PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference #524 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.