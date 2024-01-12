Nigerian group provides hundreds of prosthetic limbs to amputee children thanks to crowdfunding

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian children with amputated limbs are getting help to walk again and fight social stigma through the support of a group that has given free artificial limbs to more than 500 children. One such child is 10-year-old Princess, whose leg was injured in an accident in 2020. She now walks and continues to receive psychosocial support provided by the IREDE Foundation, which receives 70% of its funding through crowdsourcing. One orthopedic surgeon said such support brings relief for people with disabilities in a place like Nigeria where they often struggle with stigma.

By DAN IKPOYI and CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.