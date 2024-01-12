Jo Koy defends Taylor Swift Golden Globes joke

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — People were upset about host Joy Koy making a joke about Taylor Swift at the recent Golden Globe Awards and it sounds like Koy doesn’t totally get it.

Koy talked to the Los Angeles Times about his performance at the show and when asked which joke didn’t “land” with the audience as expected he responded, “I didn’t understand the Taylor [Swift] tiff.”

“Mind you, that one was just getting rewritten 50 million times, never ran it through, all the way up until we had to walk out,” Koy said. “But the whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL.”

During the ceremony he couldn’t resist poking fun at the mania surrounding Swift’s attendance at NFL games in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?” Koy said. “At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

A camera panned to Swift, who looked completely unbothered and took a sip of her drink.

But her fan base, known as the Swifties, as well as some others appeared to take offense to it and made their displeasure known on the internet.

Koy told the LA Times, “What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work.”

“I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There’s no ill intent in that joke,” he said. “The joke is about the NFL and how they keep using cutaways to [her]. And it’s an obvious reason why. I’m not saying anything that no one’s saying, and it’s obvious what that joke was.”

CNN would reach out to Swift for comment, if it wasn’t obvious that she would shake it off given her initial reaction.

