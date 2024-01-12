Indonesia and Vietnam discuss South China sea and energy issues as Indonesian president visits

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Indonesia and Vietnam agreed to cooperate on fisheries on Friday as Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong on Friday. The two countries signed an agreement to cooperate in the fisheries sector, but the text of the agreement wasn’t made public but experts said that a robust and well-executed agreement could yield major dividends. Vietnam is the second-biggest fisher in the region after China. After he met with the Indonesian President, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and afterwards Thoung stressed the need for maintaining stability in the South China Sea. The energy transition was also on the agenda, as was information technology and communications.

