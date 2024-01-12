Demolition start date of Return to Nature Funeral Home delayed

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said the start date for the demolition of the Return to Nature Funeral Home will be delayed due to "logistical arrangements and cold temperatures forecasted."

The EPA said a new start date will be posted on its website as soon as it is known.

Following its assessment, the EPA said it has determined that demolition of the building is necessary to safely remove all medical, biological, and hazardous materials found in the building.

The owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, Jon and Carrie Hallford, are accused of storing nearly 200 bodies, including fetuses, infants, and adults according to the FBI, inside the funeral home in Penrose. The FBI said the bodies were stored in various ways, including wrapped in plastic, bodybags, stored in cardboard boxes and plastic totes.

The Hallfords are facing over 200 felony charges.

